DEMAND for heavy feeder steers remained high at Monday's Gympie cattle sale.
Sullivan Livestock yarded 1587 for Monday's sale and prices for all descriptions remained very firm.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Booubyjan, Childers, Brooweena, Woolooga, Tansey, Kilkivan, Elginvale, Kenilworth, Eumundi and all local areas.
Highlighting the strength of the market was a draft of Charbray-cross heavy feeder steers offered by Wendy Herrod, Tagigan, which sold for 392 cents a kilogram to return $1894 a head and $1,882/hd.
Similarly, a run of Hereford-cross steers from C and J Leacy, Lagoon Pocke,t sold for 390c/kg or $1,755 and $1,747, while their Angus-cross brothers made 408c/kg or $1,612.
Another run of Charbray-cross steers from N and L Ensbey, Bergins Pocket, made 458c/kg or $1,520, while Hereford-cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 442c/kg or $1,572.
Quality Charbray weaner steers from Neil Hayward, Sexton, sold for 512c/kg or $1,603 and 498c/kg or $1,419.
Brangus steers from Cinnabar sold for 548c/kg, or returns that ranged from $1,320 to $1054.
The McVicar family, Traveston, sold Red Brangus-cross steers for 522c/kg or $1,176, while Droughtmaster steers from Gary Tramacchi, sold for 508c/kg or $1,161.
Generally weaner steers sold from 490c/kg to 550c/kg depending on weight and quality.
Feeder heifers sold to a top of 365c/kg, but generally sold from 320c/kg to 345c/kg.
Charolais-cross heifers from D and A Moloney sold for 416c/kg or $1,292, while Droughtmaster-cross heifers from CJ Black, Bells Bridge, made 410c/kg or from $1219 to $1168.
Charbray heifers from C Hinton, Woolooga, made 412c/kg or $1,016.
Weaner heifers sold to a top of 420c/kg to go back into the paddock while heifers to processors sold from 350ckg to 375c/kg.
Cows with calves topped at $2,075 a unit, but generally sold from $1,400 to $1,950 a unit.
