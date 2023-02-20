A PEN of 18-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers have taken top honours Bartholomew and Co's 18th annual Beaudesert All Red Show and Sale.
Finishing atop the yarding of 1062 head at Saturday's sale was the pen offered by Beauchamp Enterprises, Maroon, which sold for $1,800 a head.
The winning pen was a highlight of the sale which recorded firm prices for restocker steers as well as weaner steers and heifers, while cows with calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf females also sold well.
Among the highlights of the steer category was a run of Droughtmaster-cross weaner steers offered by Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe, Tallegalla, that sold for $1,320.
A run of 20-month-old Droughtmaster-cross steers offered by John and Jane Stanton, Maroon sold for $1,790 and 18-month-old Droughtmaster steers offered by Toby and Simmone Ludwig, Lamington, sold for $1,770.
Droughtmaster steers offered by Doug and Zoe O`Neill, Mt Oweenee Station, sold for $1,700, while another pen of the O`Neill family's steers made $1,600.
Phil and Michelle Day, Ferny Glen, also sold 18-month-old Droughtmaster for $1,600, while 14-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers offered by Trevor and Sue Whitehall, Mt Berryman, sold for $1,510.
Stacey Wilson, Boonah sold 15-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers 15 months for $1,490, while Jarryd Janke, Rockside, sold 15-month-old Droughtmaster steers for $1,490.
Santa Gertrudis-cross weaners steers offered by Mark and Vickee Binstead, Palen Creek, sold for $1,350.
Trevor and Sue Whitehall sold Santa weaner steers for $1,350, while Limousin-cross weaner steers offered by Jon Stiller and Co, Allenview ,sold for $1,340.
Mountaindale, Chinghee Creek, sold Limousin-cross weaner steers for $1,300, while C and MJ Kleinschmidt and Capaja Family Trust, Maudsland, sold Santa Gertrudis weaner steers for $1,290.
Liz Evans and John Rowling, Hattonvale, sold 12-month-old Droughtmaster steers for $1,260, while Reynolds Head Droughtmasters, Moogerah, sold 12-month-old Droughtmaster-cross steers made $1,170.
A draft of 12-month-old Droughtmaster steers from Grey Gum Droughtmasters, Beaudesert, sold for $1,190, while 12-month-old Droughtmaster-cross steers offered by Tim Ryan, South Ripley sold for $1,100.
Shorthorn-cross weaner steers from Michael Cahill, Hillview, sold for $1,050, while Singh's Enterprises Pty Ltd, Tabooba, sold Droughtmaster weaners steers for $920.
PTIC Droughtmaster heifers offered by Macam Investments Pty Ltd, Mount Hallen sold for $1,950 a unit.
Quality Santa Gertrudis heifers ready to join, offered by O'Brien's Transport Pty Ltd, Darlington sold for $1,590, while Brahman heifers joined with Charolais bulls from Singh's Enterprises Pty Ltd sold for $1,500.
Joined Droughtmaster-cross heifers offered by Glenn and Justine Stanton, Maroon sold for $1,400, while Hills Family Pty Ltd, Chinghee Creek, sold pens of Droughtmaster heifers ready to join for $1,450.
Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers offered by Trevor and Sue Whitehall sold for $1,360, while Santa Gertrudis-cross heifers from C and MJ Kleinschmidt and Capaja Family Trust sold for $1,300.
Darryl and Trudy Brook, Rosevale, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for $1,120, while Stacey Wilson sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for $1.080.
Mark and Vickee Binstead sold Santa cows with calves for $1,900 a unit, while cows with calves from Jarryd Janke sold for $1,750.
PTIC Droughtmaster cows offered by Hills Family Pty Ltd sold for $1,750 a unity.
The next Beaudesert Store Sale will be held this Saturday 25th February commencing at 9.30am.
