Beauchamp Enterprises wins Bartholomew and Co's 18th annual Beaudesert All Red Show and Sale

February 20 2023 - 3:00pm
James Beauchamp of Beauchamp Enterprises, Maroon, with his champion pen of Santa Gertudis steers which sold for $1,800. Picture: Bartholomew and Co

A PEN of 18-month-old Santa Gertrudis steers have taken top honours Bartholomew and Co's 18th annual Beaudesert All Red Show and Sale.

