The number of cattle penned at the Toowoomba cattle sale increased to 331 head over the scales plus 88 light weight heifers sold open auction.
All the regular buyers were in attendance and operating.
Prices for light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock experienced very little change in price. Yearling steers and heifers to feed for the domestic market followed a similar trend.
A small selection of heavy grown steers bullocks and cows to export processors sold to fair demand for the quality penned.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 466 cents a kilogram and made to 508c/kg.
Yearling steers 280 kilograms to 330kg to feed made to 454c/kg to average 436c/kg with restockers lines in the same weight range making to 508c/kg to average 484c/kg.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed made to 464c/kg to average 392c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 357c/kg and made to 378c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 420c/kg to average 398c/kg.
Yearling heifers 280kg to 330kg to feed made to 378c/kg to average 346c/kg with the occasional sale to restockers at 446c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 358c/kg to average 344c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors made to 328c/kg to average 306c/kg.
The best of the heavy weight cows made to 267c/kg and some over condition lines made to 255c/kg.
Light weight bulls to restockers made to 474c/kg.
- MLA market reporter, Trevor Hess.
