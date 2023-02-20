Queensland Country Life
Toowoomba cattle sale prices remain firm

February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
A total of 331 head were yarded for Monday's sale at Toowoomba. Picture: File

The number of cattle penned at the Toowoomba cattle sale increased to 331 head over the scales plus 88 light weight heifers sold open auction.

