Shepherdson and Boyd reported a larger yarding of 1087 head at last Friday's Toogoolawah store cattle sale, with quality feeder cattle and lines of backgrounders selling to dearer rates.
Prices for the good offering of steers remained firm or were dearer in some categories with older steers ranging from about $1500 a head to about $1800/hd.
Similarly, weaner steers also sold well with prices ranging from about $1300 to $1400, depending on size.
Feeder heifers were also in strong demand and were returning prices of about $1700 to $1800.
Lighter heifers were slightly cheaper at about $1400-$1500, while weaner heifers anywhere from $1000 to $1200.
A limited offering of cows with calves topped at $1920 a unit while the small yarding of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females reached $1900 a unit.
The next Toogoolawah store cattle sale will be held on March 3.
