Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices remain firm at Toogoolawah store cattle sale

Updated February 20 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:00pm
A pen of six-to-eight-month-old Charolais-cross weaner steers offered by the Frisby Family, ATG Pastoral, Kilcoy, which sold for $1490/hd at Toogoolawah. Picture: Shepherdson and Boyd

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a larger yarding of 1087 head at last Friday's Toogoolawah store cattle sale, with quality feeder cattle and lines of backgrounders selling to dearer rates.

