Heavy cows reach $2214 top at Silverdale cattle sale

Updated February 17 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 1:00pm
About 450 head were yarded for this week's sale. Picture: File

PRICES for export cattle were up at this week's Silverdale cattle sale, while feeder steers remained firm and heifers were slightly cheaper.

