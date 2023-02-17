PRICES for export cattle were up at this week's Silverdale cattle sale, while feeder steers remained firm and heifers were slightly cheaper.
About 450 head were yarded for this Wednesday's sale and heavy Charbrary cows offered by D and G Kirchner were a highlight of the yarding, selling for 313 cents a kilogram or $2214 a head and were indicative of the markets in demand from exporters.
Also highlighting the cow category was a pen of Droughtmasters offered by Thommo's Trading, which sold for 308c/kg or $1824/hd, while a run of Fresian dairy cull cows offered by Boyland Farms sold for 222c/kg or $1394.
The strong prices carried over into the heavy heifer market, as a pen of four-tooth Droughtmaster heifers from A and K Dunstan sold for 345c/kg or $1967, while feeder heifers were topped by a draft of Droughtmasters from Brown and Curran at 355c/kg or $1280.
Meanwhile, Glen Haven Park topped both the weaner steer and heifer categories with its Brangus entries that sold for 454c/kg or $1260 and 370c/kg or $981 respectivly.
In other steer categories, a run of grain-assisted Hereford-cross steers offered by the DAF - Tick Fever Centre sold for 379c/kg or $1526, while a draft of Droughtmaster yearling steers offered by Grey Gum Droughtmaster made 339c/kg or $1103.
Prices for light feeder steers remained firm highlighted by a pen of Santa Gertrudis steers from Jilrift Pty Ltd, which sold for 428c/kg or $1480, while heavy feeder steers topped at 371c/kg or $1590 for Charbray's offered by E and K Brain, and heavy-four-tooth steers reached 361c/kg or $2474 for Santa Gertrudis steers offered by BG Kirchner.
Rounding out the sale was a small offering of bulls topped by a Braford bull offered by JM Elliot, which sold for 271c/kg or $2088.
