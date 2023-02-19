PRICES for cattle in demand from meatworks' buyers remained firm at last Wednesday's Eidsvold cattle sale.
A total of 600 head were yarded for last week's Eidsvold Livestock and Property sale and while meatworks cows, bullocks and steers remained firm to dearer, other categories were slightly down on recent sales.
Quality weaner steers topped at 540 cents a kilogram to average 480c/kg or $1140 a head, while Heifers averaged 371c/kg with an average price of $953/hd.
Heifers in the 280-350kg topped at 398c/kg to return $1270, while higher Brahman content steers and heifers sold to similar rates of the last sale to slightly easier.
Read Also:
Santa Gertrudis cows with small calves at foot sold to $1800 a unit.
Eidsvold Livestock and Property's next sale will be the annual Santa Gertrudis-Santa infused show and special store sale, which includes the 'Makoola' herd dispersal.
The sale will include a large run of cows with calves, pregnancy-tested-in-calf females and cows.
The sale will be held on March 2 and a quality yarding is expected.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play.
Steers:
Heifers:
Bulls and mickey bulls:
Cows:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.