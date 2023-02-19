Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices remain firm at Eidsvold cattle sale

Updated February 20 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 600 head were yarded for last Wednesday's sale. Picture: Eidsvold Livestock and Property

PRICES for cattle in demand from meatworks' buyers remained firm at last Wednesday's Eidsvold cattle sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.