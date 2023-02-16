Queensland Country Life
Cows with calves to $2450 a unit at Gracemere

February 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Josh Heck, GDL Rockhampton, with a pen of Brahman and Brangus cows offered by Carlo Creek Grazing, Dingo, which sold to a top of 298c/kg or $1815 a head at Gracmere on Wednesday. Picture: CQLX

PRICES across female categories at this week's Gracemere cattle sale were up on previous weeks thanks to several quality entries.

