PRICES across female categories at this week's Gracemere cattle sale were up on previous weeks thanks to several quality entries.
Overall, 1,767 head were on offer, comprising of 988 steers, 484 heifers, 232 cows, 22 bulls and 41 cows with calves.
Cattle were drawn from Nebo and Collinsville in the north, through to Rosedale in the south and the usual local areas.
Competition from the same processors produced a small increase in their lines while extra restocker competition produced increases to many of their averages.
Highlighting Wednesday's sale was the offering of cows with calves, which was topped at $2450 a unit, with the majority making $2000 a unit.
Meanwhile, heavier cows sold from 260 cents a kilogram to a top of 300c/kg.
However, GDL stock agent Simon Kinbacher said lighter female categories enjoyed the biggest upticks from last week.
"The market was very solid for the high quality weaner cattle and it was the same story for feeder heifers with high quality heifers meeting good demand," Mr Kinbacher said.
"There was a good line of red Brahman heifers from Mackay weighing about 400kg that went back to restockers for 450c/kg.
"Crossbred feeder heifers were making anywhere from 360c/kg to 380c/kg and weaner heifers were a lot stronger than last week with the best of them making 450c/kg for some Brangus heifers.
Brahman heifers were making 400-415c/kg, which was probably the most significant increase on last week."
In heavier steer categories, bulls sold from 260-290c/kg, while a limited offering of bullocks made about 350c/kg.
"There was a really good yarding of light-trade weight feeder cattle," Mr Kinbacher said.
"There was a good run of EU cattle that sold to a top of 380c/kg, while a lot of the feeder cattle were 380 for crossbreds to 340c/kg to 360c/kg for Brahmans.
"A couple of really good lines of Brangus cattle got to a top of 550c/kg weighing about 250kg.
"The best of the light Brahman setters made 485c/kg."
