Heavy feeder steers reach tops of $1672 at Moreton cattle sale

Agents Boyd, O'Brien, Bartholomew reported a yarding of 467 head of cattle at this week's Moreton cattle sale.
An increased penning came to hand, with competition from all major processors resulting in a fully firm sale.
More feeder steers were also yarded for this week's sale with prices also remaining firm.
Weaners and backgrounders again drew strong competition with quality dictating prices.
Weaner males from Laurence and Evelyn Kammholz sold for 407.2 cents a kilogram or $995 a head.
McPherson Grazing consigned weaner steers that made 487.2c/kg or $1013/hd.
Weaner heifers from John Doonan sold to 385.2c/kg or $1136.
Darryl Sippel sold backgrounder heifers for 355.2c/kg to come back at $1181.
Graham Isbell sold heavy feeder steers that made 374.2c/kg or $1672.
Camp View Grazing consigned four-and-six- tooth pasture ox that sold for 373.2c/kg and 341.2c/kg to return $1993 and $1902 respectively.
Pens of pasture ox from Terry Lahrs sold for 361.2c/kg to realize $2073.
Mezzies Place (Operations) Pty Ltd made 280.2c/kg or $1396.
Royston Grazing sold medium weight pens of cows for 296.2c/kg to come back at $1540.
Heavy cows from Jimna Grazing made 304.2c/kg or $2030.
Grieve Brothers sold pens of heavy cows to a top of 316.2c/kg or $2023.
A bull from Dallas Allery made 285.2c/kg to return $2024.
