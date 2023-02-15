Queensland Country Life
Prices remain firm at Moreton cattle sale

Updated February 16 2023 - 10:39am, first published 7:30am
Heavy feeder steers reach tops of $1672 at Moreton cattle sale

Agents Boyd, O'Brien, Bartholomew reported a yarding of 467 head of cattle at this week's Moreton cattle sale.

