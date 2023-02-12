Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Two candidates close in Longreach council vacancy counting

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longreach by-election hangs in the balance

With just over half the eligible voters' ballot papers counted, the Longreach Regional Council by-election appears to be a two-horse race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.