Nominations have opened for a Longreach Regional Council by-election, which has had a vacancy for councillor since November 25.
Former councillor Tony Martin announced his resignation that day, effective immediately.
In a statement, Mr Martin was thanked by mayor, councillors and staff for his dedicated service and contribution on behalf of the community over the six-and-a-half years that he was on the council.
"We wish Mr Martin the very best in his future endeavours," it read.
The by-election will be held on February 11 and nominations opened on Friday, January 13.
According to the Electoral Commission of Queensland, the election will be conducted by postal ballot, and papers will be issued on Monday, January 23.
At the 2020 local government elections, Jocelyn Avery, Michael Lloyd and Noni Rutherford were the unsuccessful candidates.
Ingrid Miller, who triggered a by-election in the Barcoo Shire when she resigned from her councillor position there in early 2021, citing personal and family reasons, announced her candidacy for the Longreach role on her Facebook page last December.
"With my experience in local government and passion for the future of our community, I will focus on being an approachable and dedicated leader," she said at the time.
She received the second highest vote percentage in the March 2020 Barcoo Shire Council ballot, 15.09pc.
Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said the role of councillor in all towns in the region was becoming increasingly busy.
"Candidates need to be prepared to allocate a significant amount of time each month for meetings, events, community engagement and reading of minutes and briefs," he said.
Including the upcoming poll, there will have been 25 local government by-elections in Queensland since the March 2020 elections.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
