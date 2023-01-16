Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Nominations for Longreach Regional Council by-election open

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Longreach Regional councillor Tony Martin, pictured in his former role as Qantas Founders Outback Museum CEO, announced his council resignation last November. Picture: file

Nominations have opened for a Longreach Regional Council by-election, which has had a vacancy for councillor since November 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.