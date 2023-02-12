Queensland Country Life
View From the Paddock: Put yourself in new ringers' shoes

By Hugh Dawson
Updated February 12 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student.

When you read this article you might do a double blink at the date and wonder, like me, for the umpteenth time, where on earth the time has gone since December 2019.

