When you read this article you might do a double blink at the date and wonder, like me, for the umpteenth time, where on earth the time has gone since December 2019.
Before I get into it, I want to acknowledge a few articles that were circulated during the festive season that shed light on what a challenging time of year this can be for many of us.
It is impossible to know what everyone is dealing with under the surface and unlike a broken arm or leg, there isn't a cast or a set of crutches to serve as a tangible indicator for how someone's mental fitness might be holding up.
I wanted to start here because in the coming weeks, hundreds of young men and women who have recently finished high school will leave the comforts of what they know to embark on the next chapter of their lives.
I myself am a reflective person and when I look back now, I can recall the nervous excitement as the Christmas break drew to a close and I was packing my silver Corolla, ready to set off.
First up was a three-month stint at Brokenwood Wines in the Hunter Valley, NSW before I would fly up to Darwin in April and catch the Greyhound bus down to Beetaloo Station for the 2016 season in the Top End.
To be completely honest I didn't enjoy the first month or so that I was in the Top End.
I was so far out of my depth it wasn't funny, and I couldn't help but feel out of place.
I enjoyed the challenge of the work, but I remember being scared to death of the cattle in the yards and too often, the allure of the comforts of home would creep into my mind and a part of me wanted to fast forward to the season's end, which I was told could have been as early as September.
I didn't get home that year until December 10 that year to surprise Dad for his birthday, and it wasn't until six years later that I would finally return south to study and draw my 'gap-year' to a close.
I am grateful for the patience of my first head stockman, Jack Wilcox and for the support of my managers, Jane and Scotty Armstrong who empowered me as I sought to develop my career.
So, if you should find yourself wondering 'what on earth that ringer is thinking about' or why they're doing what they're doing, I'd challenge you to ponder with some compassion and to try and imagine being in their shoes for a moment.
Perhaps think of my story and consider their inexperience not as a liability, but as an opportunity to share your passion for our industry, and help them fall in love with a career in Australian agriculture.
- Hugh Dawson, agribusiness student
