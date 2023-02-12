Queensland Country Life
Home/News

James Johnston talks country music and growing up in a small town

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
February 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie country music singer James Johnston became a household name after releasing his hit debut sing "Raised like that." Picture: Supplied

From singing at pubs, BnS balls and bull sales around rural Queensland, to winning two Golden Guitars, it's been a meteoric rise to fame for Aussie country singer James Johnston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.