From singing at pubs, BnS balls and bull sales around rural Queensland, to winning two Golden Guitars, it's been a meteoric rise to fame for Aussie country singer James Johnston.
It's been a big few years for the 32-year-old, who became a household name when his debut single "Raised like that" hit the charts, an anthem for country kids everywhere which Mr Johnston said was inspired by his own upbringing in rural New South Wales.
"I grew up on the north coast in New South Wales, my folks had a small farm outside of a little town called Wingham, and my Dad and Mum had owned the local dealership in town where they sold and serviced tractors," he said.
"So, most of my life I grew up around the agricultural scene and as a kid, I was just in the ute with dad going from farm to farm, mostly dairy farms back in that day, and that was my upbringing.
"II was always surrounded by that lifestyle and those ideas, and country music was always the soundtrack whenever we were traveling anywhere.
"It was Alan Jackson to Garth Brooks to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings to Lee Kernaghan, depending on the day, so I was just always surrounded with that music and just really immersed in that country life."
It was during the COVID pandemic that Mr Johnston knuckled down and produced over 200 songs, in the hopes that one would catapult the career he'd been working towards since he was 16, and lucky for him, country music fans fell in love with the sincere nature of his lyrics.
"It's been an incredible last year and a half and it's great that 'Raised like that' was the song to kick things off in a big way," he said.
"It's the honesty in the message, at the end of the day, that makes country music so special and I love that people can see themselves in lyrics that you write."
Readers of Queensland Country Life may recognise the singer-songwriter from his time as a part of the Red Tie Band, which performed at the NCC 2016 "cattle sale spectacular," along with many other events across regional Queensland.
Mr Johnston said he still keeps in touch with Mr Nobbs and is looking forward to his 2024 genetic challenge, which is set to "blow that sale out of the water."
Currently based in Queensland's Scenic Rim region, Mr Johnston has been flat out writing new material, including his new single "Got it good," which he says encapsulates the the country outlook of "appreciating the little things."
"It's a song and a message that I'm really proud of, and I think it speaks to a lot of people that live in the country, that's what this song is all about," he said.
"This year is really about just working hard to get my album done, and then my focus really for 2024 is to get out and then do a really big tour.
"I'm actually heading over to Nashville for a month in about two weeks time to do a bunch of songwriting.
"For me, it's really about the music because I want to make an album that's really special and I'm putting in a lot of hours to write as many songs as I can."
There are also a few shows on the cards for Mr Johnston this year, including the Meatstock music and barbecue festival in Toowoomba on the 14th and 15th of April, where he will perform alongside the likes of Kasey Chambers and Brad Cox.
When asked if we can expect some regional stops on his tour next year, Mr Johnston said he was excited to "bring country music back to the country."
A smart man, Mr Johnston was less forthcoming with admitting which team he backs in the State of Origin, having lived in the better state for a decade now, but remaining impartial for the sake of loyalty to his southern roots.
