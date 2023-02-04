Four Queensland women have been named as innovative leaders in rural and regional communities with their nominations for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.
From transforming insect protein to dog food, to local tuna production, cattle analysis software and helping fill labour gaps by connecting disadvantaged job seekers to agricultural employment - the finalists are now in the running for the prestigious AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.
Emma-Louise Gibbons is one of the nominated finalists and is overjoyed to make the list.
Ms Gibbons is director of dog and horse edible products manufacturer Huds and Toke, but received the nomination for her work incorporating insect and alternative protein into dog treats and food.
"I was absolutely thrilled to be named as a finalist," she said.
"Being a girl who grew up on the land, to be part of this means the world to me.
"To show that we as women can work in the manufacturing industry and help link agriculture through to manufacturing and then to the end user means everything."
Ms Gibbons grew up on a cattle and crop farm at Grandchester in the Lockyer Valley Region but now lives and operates her business at the Sunshine Coast.
The insect protein animal food is currently in product development and yet to hit the market, but Ms Gibbons who taste tests the soldier fly larvae products herself, said they are in the final stages before becoming available.
Using alternative proteins could be beneficial from a price point of view as well as being more sustainable and faster to produce.
"It's a sustainable form of protein," she said.
"As a whole, traditional protein prices have been increasing dramatically, we are looking at ways we can get ahead of the curve ball and make inroads to help these products become a part of the pet industry.
"The water usage for insect farming is basically nothing."
Finalists all receive $2,000 and the winner will receive a $15,000 Westpac grant and represent Queensland at the national announcement in September, where they have the chance to win an additional $20,000.
Other finalists for the award are:
Emma Black, Kingaroy, creator of a real-time analysis and insights software for livestock producers designed to generate certainty across the supply chain.
Kate Lamason, Cairns, whose vertically-integrated production model has brought tuna canning to Australian markets.
Louise Noble, Toowoomba, who is creating industry partnerships that up-skill and connect disadvantaged job seekers to agricultural employment.
Minister for agricultural industry development and fisheries and minister for rural communities Mark Furner said the awards had a rich history of highlighting regional Queensland women.
"The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has a rich heritage of promoting the wonderful contribution Australian women make to rural industries, businesses and communities, and inspiring them to further develop their skills," Mr Furner said.
Mr Furner also said another Queenslander, Leanne Kruss from Mareeba, had been named as one of seven national recipients of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant.
"Leanne has been awarded a $7,000 learning and development bursary for her innovative work to develop a sustainable, value-add paddock to podium Australian fibre apparel rental concept," Mr Furner said.
"The grant is a sister program to the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and aims to foster the professional growth of women in rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities."
AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said it was fantastic to see the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award state finalists already making such a positive influence in their industries and communities with their initiatives.
"We're excited to provide these women with a platform to build on their leadership skills to drive change in rural and regional Australia," Mr Harvey said.
The winner would be announced on Thursday, 2 March, 2023.
