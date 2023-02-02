The tender period for the former Queensland Agricultural Training Colleges property situated in Longreach, is being extended by two weeks and will now close of Thursday, February 23, at 4pm.
A DAF spokesperson said there has been considerable interest in this opportunity, and them are granting interested parties more time to make inspections..
The 17,511 ha site with its onsite campus is being offered in a range of configurations to give buyers options to buy various parcels.
The state government announced last December the former college consisting of 17,511 hectares opened for tender on December 12, was originally due to close on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
The configurations include the whole property; the campus area only; grazing land south of the Landsborough Highway, excluding the campus; all land south of the Landsborough Highway (grazing land and campus area); grazing land north of the Landsborough Highway excluding the farming land parcels; and the improved farming land adjacent to the Thomson River.
The tender process will consider both the price offered and the proposed Longreach and regional community benefit component resulting from the acquisition and repurposing of the site.
Longreach agents Rural Property and Livestock, operated by Wally and Sally Cooper, have been appointed to market the property on behalf of the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, and tender details will be available on the RPL website.
