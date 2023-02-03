Queensland Country Life
Home/News

ACCC calls for input on telecommunications survey

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
February 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACCC is calling for bush locals to have their say on regional telecommunications. File picture.

THE future direction of regional mobile infrastructure is at the heart of a survey being conducted by the country's consumer watchdog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.