Glencore's CTSCo project EIS prompts criticsim from producers

By Billy Jupp
February 2 2023 - 8:00pm
The project, if approved, would capture CO2 from the Millmerran Power Station and transport it via road to an injection site in the Surat Basin, west of Moonie. Picture: Carbon Transport and Storage Co

A PROPOSED carbon capture storage project has some of the state's biggest livestock producers fearing for the long-term water quality on some of their properties.

