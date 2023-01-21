KANDANGA VALLEY principals John and Roz Mercer were pleased with their third annual "summer" bull sale at Warravale, Kandanga.
The sale topped at $21,000 twice with an overall average of $10,547 on Saturday.
In total, 53 of the 55 bulls offered were sold with a clearance of 96pc.
A breakdown of the sale saw 100pc clearance with an average of $12,419 and top of $21,000 twice for the Charolais and 96pc clearance with an average of $7909 and top of $17,000 for the Charbrays.
The top price of $21,000 was reached early in the sale.
Bernie Duncombe, Nanango purchased Kandanga Valley Remax, sired by Allednaw Prince.
The 900kg, 23 month old bull was scanned at 145 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 10mm and 12mm, respectively, at the rib and rump, and had an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.0.
The second bull to reach $21,000 was Kandanga Valley Rumpus, sired by Minnie-Vale Nouveau and was purchased by PS Kennedy Family Trust, Mooloo.
At 27 months of age, he tipped the scales at 830 kilograms, scanned 141 sq cm for eye muscle area, 8mm and 10mm, respectively, at the rib and rump, and had an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.2.
Tom Little of Littles Livestock Moura purchased the top price Charbray bull for $17,000.
Kandanga Valley Sebastian tipped the scales at 890kg at 23 months of age and scanned at 141 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 9mm and 10mm, respectively, at the rib and rump, and had an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.1
Littles Livestock were the top bulk buyers at the sale and secured six bulls to average $7500.
Tom and his family run a commercial herd at Moura and purchased a mix of both Charolais and Charbrays. They will run the Charolais bulls over the Brahman cows and the Charbray bulls over their Charbray cows to supply the feeder market.
This is the first time they have purchased the Kandanga Valley bulls and are looking forward to the progeny.
Fort Cooper Pty Ltd , Nebo purchased four bulls to average $10,750.
Market affordability and strong support from commercial producers was evident at the annual summer sale with many repeat buyers.
Dane Pearce Nutrien, Rockhampton said the Charolais were in high demand because of the very even, consistent line of cattle.
"The Charbray market was still very strong, but more selective," he said.
"There were also some new buyers in the Charolais market and this was very positive to see."
Selling agents; Nutrien Livestock, and Shepherdson & Boyd; simulcast by AuctionsPlus.
I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.
