Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Major EU-exporter Angus Pastoral questions deforestation rules

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
January 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josie and Blair Angus. Picture by Kelly Butterworth

One of Queensland's major exporters of beef to the EU says there are inconsistencies in the Union's recent provisional regulation on deforestation-free supply chains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.