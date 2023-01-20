Major EU-exporter Angus Pastoral questions deforestation rules

One of Queensland's major exporters of beef to the EU says there are inconsistencies in the Union's recent provisional regulation on deforestation-free supply chains.
Josie and Blair Angus of Angus Pastoral Company run more than 35,000 head of EU cattle across four properties spanning 161,875 hectares in Central and North Queensland.
They breed, background, feedlot and process predominantly Angus Belmont Red cattle and export into 30 countries, focusing on Europe.
Ms Angus said the EU had to demonstrate a balanced approach.
"Europe cannot demand something of Australia that they don't demand of other members of the World Trade Organization, and that they don't demand of themselves," she said.
"These are the messages we've got to get out, particularly while our minister is in Europe.
"Whether they're clearing brush in the UK, clearing silvopasture in Europe, or clearing mesquite in Texas, we've got to come up with an equivalent that everybody's got to comply with in each region."
Ms Angus said one of the problems was that the definition of a forest varied from country to country.
"All these people say they [European farmers] are dancing along to the tune of the United Nations," she said.
"Well, let's do exactly that. Let's adopt their definition. Because overnight, we can remove the argument that there is deforestation that occurs in Queensland, because it doesn't."
Ms Angus pointed to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, which defines a forest as minimum 10 per cent canopy cover, 0.5ha in area and 5m in height, and excludes tree-covered areas where the predominant use is agriculture or urban.
"European farmers are getting carbon credits for undertaking silvopasture, so they can grow trees and cut them down and sell them and grow cattle and pigs and acorns among them.
"In Australia, our definition is that it can grow to two metres in situ and it doesn't exclude any agricultural land.
"The way we're measuring in Australia needs a serious look at."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is currently in Berlin to address a sustainability conference and continue negotiating the EU free trade agreement.
His visit follows the EU's deforestation-free agreement, which was made in December. The European Parliament and the Council will formally have to adopt the new regulation before it can enter into force.
As part of it, companies will be required to collect precise geographical information on the farmland where the commodities that they source have been grown.
"As far as actually suggesting that beef processors in Queensland need to be monitoring satellite data - I think that's laughable," Ms Angus said.
"I think we have to just keep going back to the law in Queensland, which for the last 26 years has been, you can't knock over a tree for beef cattle grazing."
Currently, Australia exports 7764t of beef worth $130 million to the EU each year. It's a significant trade, but small in scale when considering the EU imports $2.4 billion of beef annually.
Green Shirts Movement director Rachael Cruwys said the EU had already locked out Australian agriculture on a large scale through very strict quotas on its exports and common ag policies that subsidise their farmers enormously and this move was about protectionism.
"We have been subject to European protectionism over many years and this issue is just an opportunity for these other countries and unions to be overtly obvious in protecting their own domestic markets," Ms Cruwys said.
"Market entry requirements will not come without cost, and further regulations in order to play with others are more about exonerating others from the fashionable lingering of climate guilt and political point scoring."
Ms Cruwys said politicians talking about Australian farmers needing to do more to reduce climate change was easy to do from an office.
"[It's] a position easily taken when the view from the workplace is not the undeveloped scrub in northern Australia or thickening regrowth and encroachment of woody weeds on the open downs of Central Queensland, or the habitat destruction as prickly acacia chokes the Channel Country."
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said it didn't want to be drawn into political point scoring, but reaffirmed farmers' sustainability credentials.
"It is not beneficial to our farmers for AgForce to be drawn into a debate that serves as political point scoring for politicians," he said.
"We are also in constant contact with the state government over landholders' vegetation management rights and responsibilities, and we look forward to continuing our work with them and other stakeholders to ensure a sustainable agriculture industry contributes further towards reducing global emissions - without being incorrectly labelled an agent of deforestation."
Australia Conservation Foundation nature campaigner Nathaniel Pelle told Farmonline consumers expected products to prove their sustainability credentials.
"It's inevitable more of our trading partners will adopt rules similar to the EU's in the near future," Mr Pelle said.
"Australia's agriculture sector and the National Party would be wise to view the EU's deforestation-free rules as an opportunity to capture a share of a growing market for sustainable food and fibre."
Mr Pelle said land clearing was "still rampant in Australia", but only a small number of "rogue producers" were responsible for the bulk of it.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
