TWO Whitsunday cane farms and two other parcels of land have hit the market, to be auctioned by Elders in Proserpine on February 23.
Offered by PP Rural Pty Ltd, the well drained properties are in close proximity to Proserpine and the Wilmar owned sugar mill.
First up is Fuller Farm, a 69 hectare freehold block with 66ha of irrigation backed by a water license. There is also 70ha of leasehold farming country attached.
Hinschen Farm is also freehold and has a total area of 69ha with 51ha of irrigation.
The 178ha of cane production on both farms is currently covered by share farming agreements.
Both properties come with a Massey Ferguson tractor, Southern Cross irrigator and a hose reel with a hose.
Also headed to auction is a fenced 1.57ha block on Dudley Road with two large sheds, which are currently leased.
The property of Hinschen Street is 9478 square metres of vacant land.
Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, Elders, Mackay.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.