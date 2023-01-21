After working as a commercial builder in Australia's major cities for years, Peter Cooper is finding himself being drawn back into the country life.
Mr Cooper grew up in Roma and even did a solid stint in the country music scene, playing guitar with Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, and living in Nashville for a year.
But he left his Western Downs base to pursue an apprenticeship and later build his own company.
His role as director of Cooper Commercial found him settling in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, however, he's gradually circled back to a more regional existence, moving to Toowoomba.
"I've done all the big cities, so I'm getting back to my country roots as I get older," Mr Cooper said.
The move meant he could keep his Quarter Horse Vinnie at a friend's property nearby at Cambooya, and as a former polocrosse player, he was itching to get back into horse sports and decided to try his hand at a different field.
"Last year I decided to get into stockman's challenges and camp drafts. I give everything a crack. Life's short. You've got to get into it," he said.
While he enjoys drafting, challenges are more his forte due to the multiple attempts.
"You get the dry work, which is just a pattern with a few skills, and then you get the wet work, which is basically a camp draft where you cut a beast out."
With his first challenge of the year fast approaching - a working horse event in Dayboro in early February - the excitement is building.
"I'm getting pumped for the season now. There's a few of the big challenges like up at Cloncurry which I'll go to this year as well," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.