Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Peter Cooper, city builder, returns to his country roots

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
January 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Cooper is teaming up with his Quarter Horse Vinnie for a raft of stockman's challenges and camp drafts this year. Pictures Brandon Long

After working as a commercial builder in Australia's major cities for years, Peter Cooper is finding himself being drawn back into the country life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.