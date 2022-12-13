Queensland Country Life
Texas Cup race day returns after three years | photo gallery

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
December 13 2022 - 1:00pm
Punters gathered trackside at the Texas Jockey Club last Saturday, three years after the last annual Texas Cup Race Day was held.

