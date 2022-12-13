Punters gathered trackside at the Texas Jockey Club last Saturday, three years after the last annual Texas Cup Race Day was held.
The 2020 Texas Cup was cancelled due to the pandemic and border closures, while the 2021 Cup was cancelled at the last minute due to flooding.
A crowd of more than 1500 people attended the Goondiwindi-region event, with organsiers calling it a great success.
Texas Jockey Club Cup president Tags (David) Thompson said the Cup was well worth the wait.
"A huge thanks to all owners and trainers who make the trek to Texas," Mr Thompson said.
"We all know that it's not an easy task to win at the The Texas Races with the calibre of horses that nominate.
"We aren't known as The Race that Stops the Region for no reason."
Mr Thompson thanked the organising committee and volunteers who helped make the day possible.
"To the volunteers who are still working at the track today and over the next 12 months until the next Texas Cup, a massive thanks," he said.
"These people are the back bone of our club and we definitely could not run a successful day with out your hard worked months, weeks and hours.
"You guys turn up day after day, weekend after weekend and it's acknowledged.
"Now, time to start organising the 2023 Texas Cup!"
Meanwhile, check out all the familiar faces from the Cup last Saturday.
Pictures supplied by Rebecca Cover @ Goondiwindi Region
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
