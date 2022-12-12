It's been a big few weeks for the Vicary sisters hailing from the North Burnett town of Munduberra.
After 10 days and more than one thousand visitors through their Christmas retail space, sisters Emily and Lynette Vicary have just closed the doors on their annual, volunteer-run Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop.
The shop showcased a variety of crafts, clothing, food and art created exclusively by locals.
Lynette Vicary was very pleased with the turn-out, and proud of the amount of money raised which would go back into local community via income for it's artisans and craftspeople.
"Our total exhibitor sales are $100,016 and we also raised $2519 for Central Burnett Landcare Inc with raffles, gift wrapping and donations," she said.
"Our exhibitor numbers were down a bit from last year, so even though we made a little less than last year, because we had less exhibitors it is kind of like we made more.
"I'm definitely happy, my aim was $100,000 and we got there."
The 2021 Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop raised $118,000.
Taking time out annually from their primary job of working the family cattle grazing property and a job at the local bakery - the sisters help organise this special one-off Christmas event, and Ms Vicary said she was "extremely thankful" to volunteers who donated time to help set-up and serve customers.
The Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop stocked a wide range of products created by members of the Burnett region, with prices ranging from a few gold coins to well over a thousand.
This year, it was the high-end items Ms Vicary noticed seemed to stay on the shelves.
"Last year we sold a lot more expensive items," she said.
"I think with life getting more expensive, food prices and power prices going up, people are feeling the pinch.
"So we sold a lot more of the smaller less expensive products."
When pushed whether Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop would be back in 2023, a weary Ms Vicary gave a laugh and a sigh.
"I love meeting all the people coming from far and wide to Mundubbera for the shop and finding out why they came," she said.
"So I hope we can do it again."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
