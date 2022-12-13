A man who lives near the Wieambilla property at the centre of Monday's siege which left six people dead has been left shaken by the 'horrible' ordeal.
Retiree John Watkins, who lives about 2km from the scene, east of Condamine on the Western Downs, was put into lockdown at around 6.18pm after two police officers and a neighbour were shot dead by gunmen equipped with "considerable weaponry".
Mr Watkins locked his doors and was watching and reading the news as police helicopters flew overhead searching for the armed offenders.
"There are helicopters flying overhead and I am in contact with my neighbour," he said at the time.
"It is a horrible thing that has happened and it is not over yet. My doors are locked."
Two males and a female were fatally shot during a confrontation with police shortly after 10.30pm.
On Tuesday morning, Mr Watkins was left in disbelief.
"I was very concerned and still a bit shaken. [It was] too close to home and such a bad thing for police to confront. All of it could have been avoided if these killers just let it go," he said.
"How did they know the police were coming?
"It seems we may have met the male and female officers at one time and they were very young, but I cannot be sure."
On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the deaths of Tara officers Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, during the incident at Wieambilla.
The neighbour who died was confirmed to be a 58-year-old Wieambilla man.
Constable Keeley Brough and Constable Randall Kirk, both 28 and from Chinchilla Station, were injured and are recovering in hospital.
Constable McCrow had only been in the job for 18 months, while Constable Arnold was only sworn in in March 2020.
Both officers started their careers in Dalby before transferring to Tara.
Commissioner Katarina Carroll will be visiting their families "in the very near future".
Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers spoke with Constable Arnold's father on Monday night.
"It's hard to know what to say. He was devastated and still processing what was occurring," Mr Leavers said.
QPU has set up a remembrance fund on its website and social media, with all donations going to the officers' families.
Ms Carroll has visited the crime scene, which she described as "unimaginable, distressing and confronting".
"In my opinion, those officers did not stand a chance. The fact that two got out alive is a miracle," she said.
Police Minister Mark Ryan described the loss of life as "innocence stolen by evil".
Around 4:30pm, four officers were in attendance at a property on Wains Rd at Wieambilla in relation to a missing person investigation.
Initial information indicates the officers were shot by two armed offenders as they approached the residence on the property.
A neighbour was also shot and died at the location.
Two other officers who attended were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An emergency declaration was declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act provisions, encompassing the area of Chinchilla Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street.
A siege situation ensued at the property and specialist police officers and PolAir responded.
Two males and a female were fatally shot during a confrontation with police shortly after 10.30pm.
Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the officers' families, friends and colleagues and our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time," Ms Carroll said.
"I would like to pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening.
"Tragically, this is the largest loss of life the QPS has suffered in one single incident in recent times.
"It is devastating news and I know it will be deeply felt across Queensland.
"It is sad reminder of the unpredictable nature of policing and the incredible dangers our officers face while protecting our community."
A crime scene has been established at the property.
Circumstances surrounding the incident, including the deaths, will be investigated by police and overviewed by the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the coroner.
The PSPA was revoked at 9.44am today.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.