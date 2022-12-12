An emergency declaration remains in place for an area encompassing the Chinchilla-Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street, as police confirm that a total of six people have been shot dead in a horrific incident at the locality of Wieambilla, between Chinchilla and Tara.
Two of those dead are Queensland police officers.
It is the largest loss of life the Queensland Police Force has suffered in a single incident in recent times, and took place after four officers visited a property on Wains Rd at Wieambilla in relation to a missing person investigation, at around 4.30pm on Monday.
Initial information indicates the officers were shot by two armed offenders, believed to be wearing camouflage, as they approached the residence on the property.
The police officers killed in what's described as an execution-style shooting were a 29-year-old male and 26-year-old female.
A member of the public, a neighbour, was also shot and killed at the location.
Two other police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An emergency declaration was declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act provisions and a siege situation ensued at the property as specialist police officers and PolAir responded.
Two males and a female were fatally shot during a confrontation with police shortly after 10.30pm.
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll described the incident as "extraordinarily distressing on many levels" and extended her heartfelt condolences to the officers' families, friends and colleagues.
"Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe," she said. "I would like to also pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene."
The PSPA remains in place and a crime scene has been established at the property.
Circumstances surrounding the incident, including the deaths, will be investigated by police and overviewed by the Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the Coroner.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.