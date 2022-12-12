Queensland Country Life
Six people, two of them police officers, dead after siege at Wieambilla

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:19am, first published 6:30am
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll paying tribute to the two police officers that lost their lives in the incident at Wieambilla.

An emergency declaration remains in place for an area encompassing the Chinchilla-Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street, as police confirm that a total of six people have been shot dead in a horrific incident at the locality of Wieambilla, between Chinchilla and Tara.

