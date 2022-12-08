THE Queensland bull selling season enjoyed a last hurrah at the Allora Showgrounds on Thursday via the annual Rosevale Park Santa Gertrudis sale.
Buyers from across the district gathered to compete for the 12 bulls and 40 females offered by the Bolivia, NSW-based stud.
During the live-auction sale, six bulls sold for $4000 each, while four females sold to a top of $2250, while the remainder sold for $2000 each.
The remainder of the female draft sold after the sale's conclusion, with the help of volume buyers such as Bill and Gretchen Speed, Brig-O-Doon Cattle Company, Taroom, who purchased 24 females and four calves at $2000 each.
In the breakdown, 46 out of the 52 lots sold for a clearance rate of 88 per cent.
Among the buyers in attendance looking to make the most of Thursday's offering was Ben Traves, Highland Plains, who was initially only looking for one bull, but took home five females, some of which had calves at foot.
"We've got a Santa Gertrudis commercial herd with some heifers that are calving at the moment, so these girls will go in with them," Mr Traves said.
"I only bought the place about two years ago and I bought the commercial heifers I've got out there from Dangarfield.
"I probably have my grandfather to thank because he has been involved with the Santa breed for a long time and has been quite an influence on me."
Despite collecting an extra five females that he didn't anticipate purchasing, Mr Traves did accomplish his goal of buying a bull when lot 10 Rosevale Park Marshall S30 was knocked down to him by auctioneer Neil Goetsch for an equal sale-high of $4000.
The 25-month-old son of Rosevale Park Marshall F10 and out of Rosevale Park Cleo H59 weighed 902 kilograms, had an average daily weight gain of 1.20kg as well as a scrotal circumference of 37 centimetres.
"Starting out, I just wanted to get a bull, but the heifers were too good to pass up," Mr Traves said.
"Initially, I thought the bull might be out of my price range so I was really glad I was able to snap him up.
"He had a lot of really good traits and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do with the commercial females I've got already."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
