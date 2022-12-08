Queensland Country Life has been named the ACM Agricultural Masthead of the Year in Sydney overnight.
The win was announced during the second ACM Excellence Awards, which celebrates the stories that strengthen and serve communities across 140 mastheads around the country.
QCL was recognised for excelling in both online and print.
The masthead of the year supported and strengthened its community, meaningfully engaged its readers and subscribers, embraced innovation and digital story-telling, and grew its digital subscriber base, reach and audience.
"When it comes to breaking and agenda setting news, Queensland Country Life has been ahead of the game," the judges said.
Biosecurity threats like lumpy skin disease and foot and mouth became a real talking point in May but it was the cover of QCL way back on March 31 with a controversial but highly engaging graphic warning. QCL was the only ACM agriculture paper to have on-the-ground coverage in its July edition.
Dedicated staff sacrificed their holidays in the new year to get on-farm when floods hit. And again a few weeks later, it was QCL staff who put a face to the devastation. They told the stories of people still in multi-year droughts too.
As COVID-19 restrictions began to lift, show societies turned to QCL for answers to unusual rules prohibiting them. Journalists sought new angles weekly, until change in April.
The last 12 months have been a time of returned traditions with campdraft results, show results and weddings receiving praise from readers.
QCL's editor Lucy Kinbacher said it was such well-deserved recognition for their hardworking team of journalists.
"They go above and beyond every single day, working late nights and early mornings to bring our readers the news they need to know," she said.
"QCL hasn't even broken the ceiling yet, this is only the beginning."
In other major wins for Queensland, former QCL journalist and ACM national digital specialist Kelly Butterworth was awarded the Agricultural News Photo of the Year for her shot in the lead up to the Mount Isa Rodeo in the North Queensland Register.
QCL senior journalist Billy Jupp received highly commended in the Campaign of the Year for his Game Changers series with The Land in 2021.
Full list of ACM Excellence Awards winners
Gold ACME
Winner: Cathy Adams
Young Journalist of the Year
Winner: Alanna Tomazin
Masthead of the Year - Daily
Winner: The Standard
Masthead of the Year - Non-Daily
Winner: Lismore City News
Masthead of the Year - Agricultural
Winner: Queensland Country Life
Editorial Director's Award for Digital Leadership
Winner: Gayle Tomlinson, Janine Graham and the Illawarra Mercury newsroom
Trainee of the Year
Winner: Rosie Bensley
Mentor of the Year
Winner: Samantha Townsend
Audience Engagement Award
Winner: Hayley Warden, Julia Wythes and Ashley Walmsley
Team Innovation and Collaboration
Winner: Illawarra Mercury
Highly Commended: Samantha Townsend & Stephen Burns
Best Use of Multimedia
Winner: Emma Horn
Highly Commended: Scott Calvin
Campaign of the Year
Winner: Newcastle Herald
Highly Commended: Billy Jupp
Comment Piece of the Year
Winner: Annie Hesse
Highly Commended: Rachael Houlihan
Feature Story of the Year
Winner: Nicholas McGrath
Highly Commended: Helen Gregory
Daily News Story of the Year
Winner: Blake Foden
Highly Commended: Matthew Kelly
Daily Sport Story of the Year
Winner: James Gardiner
Non-Daily News Story of the Year
Winner: Sarah Falson
Highly Commended: Amandine Ahrens
Non-Daily Sport Story of the Year
Winner: Lachlan Harper
Agricultural News Story of the Year
Winner: Quinton McCallum
Property Story of the Year
Winner: Brittney Levinson
Production of the Year
Winner: Josh Hall
Sell of the Year
Winner: Samantha Townsend
Daily News Photo of the Year
Winner: Darren Howe
Highly Commended: Peter Lorimer
Daily Sport Photo of the Year
Winner: Adam McLean
Highly Commended: Anna Warr
Non-Daily Photo of the Year
Winner: Scott Calvin
Highly Commended: Linda Muller
Agricultural News Photo of the Year
Winner: Kelly Butterworth
Magazine of the Year
Winner: Robyn Ainsworth
Highly Commended: Lydia Roberts and team
Commercial Feature of the Year
Winner: Linley Wilkie
Highly Commended: Andrew Lotherington
Paid Content Campaign
Winner: Rosie Ryan
