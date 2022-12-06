THE Dirranbandi community has rallied together and formed a new committee to help curb a recent rise in crime.
A special meeting was called by locals in the Western Queensland town last Saturday to address the recent spate of crime which has included local businesses being held up with weapons.
Along with senior Queensland Police Service officials and Balonne Shire Council representatives, local leaders opted to form the committee in the hopes it could help tackle the recent crime wave, which has included property thefts and break and enters, in the town of about 600 people.
A QPS spokesperson said all the recent incidents have been, or are currently being investigated, and several arrests have been made.
"Majority of these investigations have resulted in arrests, and the recovery of allegedly stolen property. Including an alleged armed robbery offence, in which a man has been charged and put before the court," the spokesperson said.
"Local police are offering to assist members of the public and local businesses to assess their crime prevention and security measures. Several people have accepted this and are working with police."
A Balonne Shire Council spokesperson said locals inspired the idea for a committee "and raised a number of actions they would like to undertake."
"Balonne Shire Council have agreed to assist the community committee in identifying relevant grants as needed," the spokesperson said.
"We will continue to work with the local community and the QPS to assist wherever possible, and to identify any possible additional infrastructure for youth in the area."
Among the measures raised during last Saturday's meeting was the possibility of QPS adding another police liaison officer.
"There are two police liaison officers attached to St George Police Station who provide support to all towns in the Balonne Shire, including Dirranbandi [and] police are currently finalising a selection process for a third police liaison officer," the QPS spokesperson said.
While Warrego MP Ann Leahy was unable to make the meeting, she said she believed the community was "concerned that there was little understanding of how confronting it is for alleged offenders to be back in a small community."
"The Dirranbandi community are very dissatisfied with the criminal justice system and the changes the Labor government has made to water down the law," she said.
"People don't feel safe in their own community or homes."
Police Minister Mark Ryan hosed down Ms Leahy's claims saying the current government had "introduced the toughest youth bail laws in the nation".
"The LNP went to the last election committed to slashing the number of extra police personnel the government is delivering by more than two-thirds," Mr Ryan said.
"The government is delivering 1,450 extra police officers, the LNP said it would deliver just 400.
"The government's delivery of extra police will see a minimum of 150 extra police officers deployed to the policing region that includes Dirranbandi.
Always look at what the LNP does, not what it says."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
