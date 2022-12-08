Queensland Country Life
Surat Shutterbugs display work for second exhibition | Photos

Clare Adcock
December 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Some of the Surat Shutterbugs at their exhibition - Robyn Mackenzie, Diane Griffin, Jenny Underwood, Andrea Frith, Sandy MacDonald, Jenny Reddan, Marie Bright, and Anne Galloway.

Since 2004, this group of rural photographers have bonded over their shared interest in capturing the beautiful, everyday moments of living on the land, and the public now have a chance to check out their masterpieces in the flesh.

