Since 2004, this group of rural photographers have bonded over their shared interest in capturing the beautiful, everyday moments of living on the land, and the public now have a chance to check out their masterpieces in the flesh.
The Surat Shutterbugs held their second ever exhibition, titled "Captured Moments," at the Surat on Balonne Gallery on Wednesday, six years after their original exhibition.
The group has grown to include fourteen active members who meet once a month in Surat to share and critique their images, which they take according to the monthly theme or subject and have critiqued by a judge from the Photographic Society of Queensland.
Work was submitted by each of the members; Marie Bright, Jenny Reddan, Jenny Underwood, Jenny Coggan, Sandy MacDonald, Sandy Mulcahy, Robyn Mackenzie, Diane Griffin, Sharon Fenn, Andrea Frith, Ellie Eels, Megan McNicholl, Jason Gregg, Sue Barford and Anne Galloway.
Ms Galloway has been a part of the group since 2006, when a neighbour encouraged her to pursue photography, having taken many photos of bulls for their sale catalogues over the years.
"My first camera was a little Sony which would take beautiful photos," she said.
"Then I had the first of the digital's, which had a delay when you clicked it and then it would take the photo in about a second. By then the bulls were gone and Ian would be saying "did you get that!"
"Then I got a DSLR because they were faster and it was easier to capture the moment and I had no idea how to use it, so my neighbour Sandy Mulcahy said come to Shutterbugs.
"That was 16 years ago and it's been wonderful.
"Everyone is so supportive and welcoming. It doesn't matter what stage you're at, and we're all here to help each other."
From Roma, Surat, Wallumbilla, Yuleba and everywhere in between, the group travel to various competitions and exhibitions throughout the year, displaying their photographs across the state.
"Marie and Jenny put their heart and soul into organising us all and do a sensational job behind the scenes, so we can participate in statewide competitions and exhibitions and this helps put Surat on the map," she said.
"At a PSQ convention, Surat Shutterbugs, probably the smallest club turns up with the biggest team, especially when there's it's held at the seaside.
Ms Galloway said that the PSQ judges also enjoyed making the trip out to Surat to join in on the group's meetings or hold workshops, with the backdrop of the Balonne River providing endless photography opportunities.
"They love the bush hospitality and entertainment, which we give them plenty of," she said.
While it was photographs of stud cattle that first peaked Ms Galloway's interest in photography, she now enjoys taking photos of a wide variety of subjects, including portraits and nature scapes, which were featured in the exhibition.
One of the crowd favourites at the exhibition was a photo that Ms Galloway had captured on her iPhone of Basil the pig eagerly awaiting his dinner.
"It was feeding time and he was so anxious to get his food," she said.
"It was just one of those lucky things, you can do all the planning you like but often it's just about being in the right spot at the right time, with your phone in your pocket."
The exhibition will run for several weeks, with many of the photographs also up for sale.
