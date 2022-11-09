Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Two Ipswich iconic 2000 class rail motors relocated to Longreach as outback attraction

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outback Aussie Tours owner Alan Smith and driver Mario Mencigar, Australian Train and Railway Services, oversee the transportation of the 22t 2000 class rail motor bullet trains, which departed Ipswich this week. Picture supplied by Outback Aussie Tours

Two historic bullet trains in Ipswich are set for a new lease on life after relocating 1100km by truck to their new home in Longreach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.