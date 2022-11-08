A 40-year-old Proserpine man and 48-year-old Moranbah man have been charged with 16 offences, following the alleged theft of 7,500 litres of fuel at a Moranbah mine.
It is alleged that police located two men pumping fuel from a vehicle into a shed and that evidence was located on multiple cameras and phones which indicated the pair were attempting to onsell the fuel.
Police found the diesel, stored in fuel pods, along with $7,000 in cash at the crime scene.
It is alleged the fuel had been stolen between approximately October 3 and November 7.
The men were taken into custody and are expected to appear before Moranbah Magistrates Court on December 8.
The Proserpine man has been charged with seven counts of stealing and one count of possessing tainted property, while the Moranbah man has been charged with six counts of stealing and one count each of receiving tainted property and possessing explosives (fireworks).
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or relevant dashcam and CCTV footage to come forward as investigations continue.
