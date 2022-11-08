Queensland Country Life
Moranbah fuel theft charges laid

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 10:00am
It is alleged that police located two men pumping fuel from a vehicle into a shed.

A 40-year-old Proserpine man and 48-year-old Moranbah man have been charged with 16 offences, following the alleged theft of 7,500 litres of fuel at a Moranbah mine.

