Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Road closures affect businesses, farmers, and students across the state

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A swollen gully on the Roma-Taroom road, which is part of the Taroom State School, Eurombah Creek bus route. Picture: Kasey Phillips

Rural residents are fed up with the number of closed and damaged roads skyrocketing around the regions after a year of consistently wet conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.