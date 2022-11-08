Rural residents are fed up with the number of closed and damaged roads skyrocketing around the regions after a year of consistently wet conditions.
Queensland Country Life reached out to the Department of Main Roads and Transport for clarification on the number of flood-affected roads and were told that almost two-thirds of the state road network were closed or had restricted access during flooding events.
TMR confirmed that during 2021 and 2022, more than 20,000 kilometres of road had been impacted by flooding, including 4831km which was impacted by multiple events.
A TMR spokesperson said that the full extent and cost of damage would not be known until detailed engineering and technical assessments were completed in coming months.
"Given the widespread and severe nature of the damage, works will be delivered progressively over the next two years," they said.
"Assistance will be provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
"Under these arrangements, funding is available to state and local government agencies to return essential public infrastructure to its pre-disaster function, where it has been damaged as a direct result of an eligible event."
Among the affected communities was the town of Taroom, whose residents have been impacted in numerous ways this year at the hands of road closures.
Maree Hebbes and her family run a cattle and feedlot business which has been impacted by the flooding of the Dawson River and subsequent closure of the Tarana Crossing for substantial periods this year.
Ms Hebbes said that raising the height of the crossing, which currently stands at 80 centimetres, would greatly improve access.
"As far as affecting our lives, we have cattle go to Coles every week and it's just a constant nightmare with the roads when it rains like this," she said.
"It's not all gravelled and we have to wait a period of time until it's dry enough to get a cattle truck across.
"We actually have to go wash it ourselves to get the silt off, otherwise the trucks get stuck.
"Our weekend feedlot person lives on the other side of the river, only eight kilometers away, but he has only been able to get out and feed twice in about 10 weeks.
"It affects everything, if you can't get your trucks out, it holds the movement of the cattle, the grain and the hay and everything else that's associated with it."
Ms Hebbes also works at the Taroom Hospital and, along with other staff, raised concerns over the number of practitioners who could not get to work due to road closures.
"For those on the Roma side of town, the main impacts are the school bus, cattle movement, keeping businesses going and your healthcare workers. People can't get into town to actually do their jobs," Ms Hebbes said.
"The nurses that live in that area, they've got to go all the way around which is about an extra hour or so of travel. People are doing double shifts, there's nobody to call and they're fatigued.
"I know it's an abnormally wet season, but a bit more gravel and a few higher causeways here and there would definitely help."
A number of parents have also voiced their frustrations in regards to the number of school days that their children had missed this year when not able to get to town.
Eurombah Creek School Bus Association secretary Kasey Phillips, who lives on a property 60km from Taroom, said the closure of the bridge at Sandy Creek had meant the bus was forced to travel along a much longer, alternative route, or not get through at all when that was also closed.
"They're trying to improve it by putting in a new bridge but the issue is that they gave us a low level side pass in the meantime without even a pipe through it, so soon as we get any rain, it's under water," Ms Phillips said.
"The next nightmare is that the alternate route adds an extra 50 kilometres per trip and it's also got a low level bridge and causeway.
"Kids are leaving home at 6:30, so you've got to make a decision by about six o'clock every morning, but unfortunately there's no reporting mechanisms down that Yeovil road, so we've got to harass locals to get that information.
"I find it hard to make the decision for my own two kids, that's one thing, but when you're trying to make a decision for 30 other kids, which affects their education, and more importantly, their safety, that's a pretty big responsibility.
"I think this has had a bigger effect on our kids than COVID had to be honest, because everyone was in the same boat then, whereas this is just unlucky if you live on a bad road."
Ms Phillips said the bridge closure was also having a broader effect on the town, with many locals having to access shops and services in Roma when they couldn't get to Taroom.
Farmer Doug Wunsch said the poor condition of the roads around the Downs was causing major headaches for land owners in the area, particularly when needing to move machinery.
Mr Wunsch said he was "disgusted" by the state of the 28km of road between his properties at Jandowae and Warra, which was filled with waterlogged pot holes after rain, or dangerously rough when dry.
"For me to move machinery between the properties, it takes a good hour and a half towing a planter because of the condition of the road, and the floodways that we supposedly have, they're just big melon holes and soup ponds," he said.
"There's no cleaning up on the edges to allow the water to freely run away, they're just bog holes and and when we're moving our trucks loaded with grain or machinery from farm to farm, we've got to make a lot of stops.
"During the dry times, the edges of the road are razor sharp. I did four tires on the work truck in under five weeks and those cost $250 a tire."
Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh told Queensland Country Life that the region encompasses the largest road network of any local government area in Queensland, with nearly 10,000 kilometres of roads.
"In the past twelve months the Western Downs, like many regions, has suffered significant disruptions and impacts from five flood events, which has contributed to a massive flood recovery bill of over $170 million," Mayor McVeigh said.
Mayor McVeigh said that Council has committed $44.5 million in this year's budget for construction and upgrade of roads, bridges and footpaths across the region, in addition to State and Federal funding for flood recovery.
"Council is committed to ensuring that the region's road network is safe and of a high standard, but a lack of suitable opportunities between rain events has caused delays for reconstruction work this year.
"Council has been proactively sourcing contractors to complete the required works, but with the potential for another wet storm-season this task will be ongoing for some time.
"Council understands that road damage is frustrating and thanks the community for their understanding and patience while Council sets about the mammoth task of reconstructing the road network following these floods."
