The next generation of livestock exporters kicked off LIVEXchange 2022, the biennial conference that's the major event for Australia's livestock export industry, with a cruise on Darwin Harbour.
The Young Livestock Exporters Network has a 300-strong membership and plenty of them, from all parts of Australia, along with visitors from Indonesia, had a meet and greet on the water prior to the two-day conference getting underway.
The group's coffers were boosted by $10,000 when the Queensland Livestock Exporters Association, represented by Jake Morse, Austrex, Simon Jackson, Stockair, and Ryan Olive, Raglan Station, Rockhampton, were the highest bidders for the bronze bull auctioned on the night.
The event is a joint venture between the Australian Livestock Export Corporation and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council, and has a theme of From here to there together: strengthening our foundations and creating connections.
Discussions are expected to centre on the capabilities of the industry, the strength of its markets, and the values shared by everyone in the supply chain, from Australian producers to the families being fed with Australian meat overseas.
READ MORE:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.