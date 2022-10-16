Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Weona Brangus' Lachlan Trustun awarded first Robert Barlow Scholarship

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan was awarded with the Robert Barlow Scholarship during the Rockhampton Brangus Sale. Picture: Kent Ward

For Lachlan Trustun, the Brangus breed has been a major part of his family for three generations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.