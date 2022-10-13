Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Belleview Brangus stud principals Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen awarded Australian Brangus Cattle Association life membership

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 13 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belleview Brangus stud principals Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen were awarded life membership to the Australian Brangus Cattle Association during this year's Rockhampton Brangus Sale. Picture: Billy Jupp

THE Jorgensen family has been recognised for its 39 years of flying the flag for the Brangus breed in North West NSW with Australian Brangus Cattle Association life membership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.