THE Jorgensen family has been recognised for its 39 years of flying the flag for the Brangus breed in North West NSW with Australian Brangus Cattle Association life membership.
Belleview Brangus stud principals Trevor and Colleen Jorgensen received the honour during this week's annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale, which has become a tradition for the Delungra-based producers.
NSW is home to a strong contingent of Brangus studs, however the Jorgensens are among a select few that operate in the North West region on the western side of the Great Dividing Range, an area predominantly known for British breeds such as Angus and Herefords.
"For us, one of the things we love most about Brangus cattle is their doability and their adaptability," Belleview stud principal Colleen Jorgensen said.
"It's no secret we are in an area that has traditionally been an Angus stronghold, but it is really gratifying to see our cattle succeed and show what Brangus cattle are capable of.
"I think the Brangus breed is getting bigger and more popular all the time and to feel like we are doing our bit to promote it in our part of NSW is really pleasing."
Read Also:
This year's sale was one of the few that didn't feature any Belleview Brangus cattle in the offering, however the stud is planning to mark its 40th anniversary of breeding with its first on-property sale next year.
"We have sold at the Rockhampton sale in the past, but this year we are just here for a bit of a look," Ms Jorgensen said.
"It is pretty exciting to be hosting our first on-property sale next year because there is plenty of interest in the breed from within our region.
"When there was a multi-vendor sale in Tamworth years ago we would sell our cattle there as well, but that hasn't been around for a few years so we usually just aim for Rockhampton."
After first breeding Brangus cattle in 1983, Trevor Jorgensen said the people he has met along the way have been among his highlights.
"I think all of the sales we've been to over the years and the people we have met along the way have been the best part for me," Mr Jorgensen said.
"There's a lot of wonderful people involved with the Brangus breed and big sales like this one in Rockhampton are something we look forward to every year.
"It's also been great to see the Brangus breed develop and grow over the years and to be given life membership is really an honour."
Belleview's sale is slated to be held in May next year.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.