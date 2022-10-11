Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton Brangus bull sale tops at $110,000

By Kent Ward
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:00am
Top selling bull, the $110,000 Lunar Rhodes with breeder, Brad Comiskey, Lunar stud, Emerald and joint purchasers, Annalee Godwin, Black Label stud, Springsure and her father Sid Godwin, Tanderra, Springsure. Picture: Kent Ward

In another record-breaking result, the annual two-day Rockhampton Brangus Sale ended today in spectacular fashion.

