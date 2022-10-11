In another record-breaking result, the annual two-day Rockhampton Brangus Sale ended today in spectacular fashion.
The final day was allocated to males with 179 bulls topping at $110,000 to end with a bottom line average of $20,486.
On the opening day, 43 registered females sold to $45,000 on the way to settling out at an average $10,395. Kicking off the sale was an offering of 213 commercial females that hit highs of $6000 per head to average $2520 per head while two semen packages made $400 each.
The male market saw a 99 percent clearance at auction while there was a total clearance for registered females in both areas.
With a sale gross of $4.651 million, male averages climbed by $5850 when compared to the previous year and their clearance levels jumped by seven percent.
Values for registered females increased by nearly $4000 per head when compared with the 2021 result. Demand for registered females saw clearance levels increase by 19 percent over the corresponding period.
Sale topper was the 27-month-old, $110,000, Lunar Rhodes. Catalogued by Brad and Briony Comiskey, Lunar stud, Emerald, the 1002 kilogram son of Telpara Hills Kenworth 392L4 delivered an eye muscle area measurement of 147 square centimetres and rib and rump fat measurements of 18 and 11 millimetres respectively.
Purchasing the bull was a family partnership involving Annalee Godwin, Black Label stud, Springsure and her parents Sid and Tricia Godwin, Tanderra, Springsure. Losing bidders were the Pearce family, Telpara Hills stud, Atherton.
Next best at $100,000 was the 22-month-old, 882kg, Oaklands Johnny offered by Nev and Megan Hansen, Oaklands stud, Kalapa.
The son of Oaklands Prime Time posted an EMA measurement of 134 sq cm and rib and rump fat measurements of 13 and 10mm respectively.
Taking home the new sire were the Comiskey family, Lunar stud, Emerald. Losing bidders on the Oaklands entry were Ben and Abby Maguire family, Tafino stud, Emerald.
Top selling red entry was the $45,000 Burrumbush Pedro P19. Offered by Tim and Rebekah Dwyer, Burrumbush stud, Goovigen, the 27-month-old weighed 930kg and posted a rib and rump fat measurement of seven and 12mm respectively and an EMA measurement of 143sqcm. Purchasing the son of Jateebee Roper was the Goodwin family, GL stud, Duaringa.
Headlining for the female section of the catalogue was the Atherton based nursery, Barronessa stud owned by the Strazzeri family, Their 20-month-old, Barronessa Aspen 820S1 topped proceedings selling for $45,000.
The sectional sale topping heifer is safely in calf five months to the US semen import, Suhn's Brickhouse. Snaring the highly successful regional show winner were fellow northern breeders, Brett and Mandie Scott, Millstream Springs stud, Ravenshoe.
Next best at $26,000 was the 13-month-old Bonox B1409. Offered by Bruce and Leanne Woodard, Bonox stud, Taroom the daughter of Bonox 1082 sold to Jamie and Jane Saunders, Charlevue stud, Dingo.
In the commercial section of the offering, cow and calf units hit $3600 per head while PTIC EU No.1 heifers sold to $6000 per head and maiden No.1 heifers made to $3300 per head. Top of the No.2 heifers was reached twice with two pens of red females making $2800 per head.
