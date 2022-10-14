A MACKAY commercial operation has cashed in on the quality draft of bulls offered at this year's Rockhampton Brangus Sale as it looks to expand its enterprise.
Oakdale Pastoral Company, which is situated about 45 kilometres west of Mackay, made its presence known at this year's sale, by snapping up eight bulls at an average of $19,125.
Operated by Drew and Lisa Callander, along with their children Jye, Trent and Abby, the family runs a commercial herd of Brangus cattle on their 2000 hectare property Oakdale.
Mackay district natives, the Callanders have sourced the majority of their bulls via the annual sale since purchasing the property a decade ago.
However, this year's sale marked their first in two or three years but Mr Callander said the sale's quality had not diminished since their last visit.
"The quality of this sale just keeps getting better and better every year," he said.
"I think the bulls are always top notch and this year was no exception.
"We haven't been to get to this sale for a couple of years, but the bulls were just outstanding this year.
"You could have just about bought any bull on offer and walked away really happy with it."
As bull after bull was knocked down to the Callanders' bid card 152, a noticeable pattern was emerging.
"They had to have a short pizle with plenty of muscle and be good in the scrotal," Mr Callander said.
"We were just trying to get a really consistent draft of bulls overall."
Mr Callander said they were discerning with their purchases because the improvement of their herd was a top priority.
"Our aim is to buy heavier bulls for our conditions, that way they are already grown and don't have to try and find that growth on the coast," he said.
"If they are little fellows, then they will struggle in our conditions while they are still coming of age.
"However, the draft we've bought already have that size and will hold their weight pretty well.
"Every year we just look for bulls that will keep improving our herd."
Running a completely Brangus herd gives the Callanders flexibility to target different commercial markets, which Mr Callander said meant that herd improvement was crucial.
"Our main focus is to get our cattle ready for the feeder market and sell them straight into feedlots like Mort and Co," he said.
"We do also grow a few out to bullocks, but the money in that market is just not quite there at the minute, so we don't do that too often."
Mr Callander said he was confident the breed as a whole would only continue to improve in the coming years.
"We're born and bred in Mackay, but have been on our own place for about 12 years and have had Brangus cattle the entire time we've been there," he said.
"At the moment we are looking to expand as well, so we need more breeders to help give us some more steers.
"We just love what Brangus cattle offers us and I think it is really exciting to see what direction the breed is going to go in the future."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
