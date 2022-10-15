Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Kanda Pty Ltd bids on 40 bulls during Rockhampton Brangus Sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
October 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kanda Pty Ltd's Charlie Holtzwart with the two bulls the operation purchased during this year's Rockhampton Brangus Sale. Picture: Billy Jupp

YOU would assume someone who has bid on 40 bulls during a sale would have accounted for a significant portion of the catalogue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.