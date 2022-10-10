Queensland Country Life
Junction Vale Hustler sells at RBWS

By Clare Adcock
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:00am
Junction Vale Hustler with owner Clint Charles and James Dockrill. Picture: Clare Adcock

After a stellar year on the show circuit, Sydney Royal grand champion and Ekka senior champion bull Junction Vale Hustler was sold at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale last week.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

