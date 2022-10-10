After a stellar year on the show circuit, Sydney Royal grand champion and Ekka senior champion bull Junction Vale Hustler was sold at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale last week.
Hustler was sold for $24,000 to Riverside Pastoral, part of the 32 head draft secured by the Williams family from Nebo at the annual sale.
Owner Clint Charles, Charles Cattle Co, said he was pleased with the outcome of his inaugural trip to the Brahman Week and the sale of his first ever registered bull.
"Being our first bull to sell, we definitely can't complain," he said.
"He's going to a good herd of cows too."
James Dockrill, Pinedock fitting service, who prepared the bull for both the sale and the show season, said that "Billy," as he is affectionately called by the team, had a very appealing temperament.
Mr Charles agreed, saying that Hustler had always been a favourite of his.
"He was a pretty handy calf and he's always been a standout, since he was born," he said.
"He's very quiet and I think showing had a lot to do with that."
Having only registered his stud two years ago, Mr Charles said he had plans to continue building his breeding operation and sell more bulls at the Rockhampton sale, including the progeny of Hustler's half-brother who remains in the herd.
