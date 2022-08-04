A cheer erupted from the Brahman judging ring at the Royal Queensland Show on Thursday morning when Cadet Easton, shown by Cameron, Darcy and Cody Mortimer, was announced as the grand champion Brahman bull for 2022.
The 15-month-old bull, the son of Beef 2018 and Ekka 2018 champion Brahman cow Bardia Madeline, had earlier been named the junior champion, and won the broad ribbon over senior champion bull Junction Vale Hustler, shown by the Charles Cattle Co.
Cody Mortimer, who was leading Easton in the ring, said he'd been coming to the Ekka for many years and leading for a little while, but this year was the first time he'd tasted a championship.
"It's pretty exciting," he said.
A family who's experienced the winning feeling before, Terry and Sue Connor, claimed the grand champion female broad ribbon with Timbrel Miss Nala, who came from the 20-22 month heifer class to claim the senior champion cow title from Raglan Brooke and her calf.
Judge Reade Radel said it was always hard to go past a wet cow with lots of favourable assets for the major award but in this case she'd come up against a very impressive heifer that couldn't be faulted.
The 48 entries, down from the 60 nominated, were also under the eye of associate judge Bridie Fenech, PBF Brahmans, Sarina.
Results
Breed: Brahman
Judge: Reade Radel
No. of exhibits: 48
Junior champion bull: Cadet Easton, Token Brahmans and Horses
Reserve junior champion bull: Hazelton Brutus, Stuart Kirk
Junior champion female: North Coast Linnie, North Coast Brahman Stud
Reserve junior champion female: Hazelton Donna Isabelle, Stuart Kirk
Senior champion bull: Junction Vale Hustler, Charles Cattle Co
Reserve senior champion bull: Cambil Jupiter, Cambil Brahmans
Senior champion female: Timbrel Miss Nala, T and S Connor
Reserve senior champion female: Raglan Brooke, Raglan Brahmans
Grand champion bull: Cadet Easton
Grand champion female: Timbrel Miss Nala
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
