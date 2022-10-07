Queensland Country Life
Karragarra Simmental Stud sets breed record sale average of $18,329 at 2022 sale

By Kent Ward
Updated October 7 2022 - 11:29am, first published 10:00am
Wayne York, Karragarra stud, Emerald with the record breaking, $67,500 Karragarra Rich List. Picture by Kent Ward.

Simmental breed records were again smashed and set at Friday's annual Karragarra Simmental Sale in Emerald.

