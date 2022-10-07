Simmental breed records were again smashed and set at Friday's annual Karragarra Simmental Sale in Emerald.
Vendors, Wayne and Ingrid York, Karragarra stud, Emerald ,witnessed another complete clearance for their 70 bulls that topped at a Queensland record $67,500.
In the process, the sale posted a new Australian Simmental breed record average of $18,329, a jump of $2451 per head over the 2021 result.
In another huge bid of confidence in the 2022 catalogue, the operation sold an extra 21 bull when compared to the same period last year culminating in a complete clearance and a record gross of $1.284m.
Market topper and new Queensland bred record setter was the $67,500 Karragarra Rich List.
The son of Billa Park Nanango weighed 972 kilograms at 22 months of age and produced a scan of 10mm and 8mm for P8 and rib respectively and a measurement of 148 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Taking the sale topper was James and Emily Cochrane, Kendall Park stud, Coles Creek.
Kendall Park will also be the home of the $35,000 paternal half brother in the 23-month-old, Ranchman.
Both Kendall Park selections were offered on a three quarter share and full possession basis.
Losing bidders on the top selling bull were Doug and Juanita Birch, Eidsvold, who took with them a $28,000 son of Woonallee Los Angeles aged 24-months.
Lawrence Hack, Rocklea, Alpha returned taking the $45,000 poll, Rambo (22-months) while volume support came from the Burnett family, Bendemeer, Clermont accounting for five for on average $14,200.
Another feature was the strong and consistent demand throughout the offering with the sale ending with a line of 22 yearling bulls that averaged $18,454.
These topped at $34,000 for the 17-month-old, Salty, (Darrabah Nitro) selling to Ken and Kerry McKenzie, McKenzie, Yaralla, Blackwater.
Salty weighed 734 kilograms and delivered scans of 11mm and 7mm for P8 and rib respectively and an EMA measurement of 130 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
