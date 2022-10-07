Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Nebo's Riverside Pastoral Co secures close to $1m worth of bulls at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Livestock agent James Saunders, Mackay, with a pen of red Brahman bulls secured by Riverside Pastoral Co at Nebo, during Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale. Picture by Ben Harden

The strong commercial market was said to be the main driver attracting cattle operations to spend up big at the recent Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale, with one central Queensland producer securing close to $1 million worth of bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.