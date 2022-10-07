Red and black Angus bulls were the most sought after at the Kurra-Wirra bull sale at Barcaldine on Friday.
Marking the 13th annual northern sale for the Close family from Victoria's Western District, it was a red Angus bull, Kurra-Wirra Crowbar R102 that brought the top price of $18,000 at the sale, paid by first time buyer Philip Curr, Arizona, Julia Creek.
Mr Curr, who finished with 12 bulls for an average price of $8166, 10 of them red Senegus, bought them for his Barcaldine property Eurolie, where they'll go in with Brangus Charbray-cross heifers.
Saying he'd originally intended to buy six new sires, Mr Curr said he selected bulls that were more of an Angus type.
"I like the red Angus and I thought these ones would be right - I like the clean coat," he said.
Crowbar R102 weighed 854kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 10 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres, a scrotal circumference of 41.5 centimetres, and semen motility of 85 per cent.
His genetics on his sire's side go back to Milwillah Crow Bar J55 and he was described in the catalogue as big boned.
Vendor Simon Close said he'd been a stand-out in their herd since he'd been born.
"He's definitely stud quality," he said.
The bull helped the sale to an average of $6923, compared to the $5723 average at the 2021 sale, and 91 of the 116 bulls offered were sold under the hammer, a clearance of 78 per cent.
An Angus bull, Kurra-Wirra Emperor R159 brought the sale's second-top price, $16,000, sold to an online bidder operating through Brodie Agencies at Winton, while it was another red Angus, Kurra-Wirra Marble Bar R104, also sold online through Brodie Agencies that captured the third-top price, $14,000.
The best price for the red Senegus bulls on offer at the sale was $13,000, paid by Ryrie Grazing, Mt Pleasant, Tambo, for Kurra-Wirra Oracle R120, described as a low birth weight but high growth bull.
Rob Close said they were pleased to see their sale average rise, adding that red Angus and Angus genetics were definitely popular with buyers at the moment.
Breaking the sale results down, all 11 of the Angus bulls offered were sold, resulting in an average of $10,181, along with all five of the red Angus bulls, for a $10,400 average.
Five of the seven black Senegus bulls offered were sold, averaging $8200, and 70 of the 93 red Senegus bulls, or 75pc, were sold, bringing an average of $6071.
Regular buyers Western Grazing, based at Eurella, Mitchell, was the sale's volume buyer, with James Lilburne of Australian Topstock selecting 25 bulls for an average $5000 for the beef operation.
Dysart producers Drew and Priscilla Wedel bought 11 bulls, a mix of red and black Senegus, for an average of $6909, and say they'll be putting them with breeders at their Collinsville property Dartmoor.
Frame Rural Agencies bought 11 red Senegus bulls, averaging $6090, for a client who will be putting them with cows on agistment in western NSW.
Tim and Sue Pegler, Alni, Winton finished with eight bulls, a mix of red and black Senegus and red Angus, for an average price of $7750.
Five of the 116 bulls for sale were sold to online buyers, while producers from Barcaldine, Blackall, Roma and Glen Innes were among the 16 other bid cards taken out on the day.
The bulls were sold by guest auctioneer Chris Norris.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
