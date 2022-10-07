ALMOST twice the amount of bulls sold for $40,000 or more at this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale
Queensland Country Life crunched the numbers and found 70 bulls exceeded that price bracket this year compared with 41 last year.
However, there was still plenty of value on offer with 49 per cent of the draft ranging in price from the upset of $4000 to $10,000.
In addition, 27 per cent of the offering sold from $10,001 to $20,000, while 20.5pc sold from $4000 to $5000.
As of Friday, 779 grey and red brahman bulls were sold at an overall average of $16,843 and for what is believed to be a record gross for the sale of $13.121 million.
This year's average was up on the $14,490 recorded at last year's event, however there were other differences in the amount of bulls that sold in different price ranges.
Across the three days of selling at CQLX Gracemere, 393 bulls sold for up to $10,000 as compared to last year, when 418 bulls sold in the same price bracket.
Reflecting the increased prices being experienced across the industry this year was the fact that 27pc of the draft sold at the country's largest beef sale sold from $10,001 to $20,000.
In comparison, more than half of the offering at last year's RBWS sold for $3500 to $10,000, while this year the upset figure was slightly higher at $4000 and 49pc of bulls sold up to $10,000.
All told, 161 bulls sold for $5000 or less, 233 bulls sold from $5001 to $10,000, 211 sold from $10,001 to $20,000, 79 sold from $20,001 to $30,000, 24 sold from $30,001 to $40,000, 25 bulls sold from $40,001 to $50,000, 16 sold from $50,001 to $60,000, 11 sold from $60,001 to $70,000, eight sold from $70,001 to $80,000, one bull sold for $90,000 and nine sold from $100,000 to the sale high $200,000.
Helping drive the success of the three-day event was the more than the 300 registered bidders that gathered at CQLX across the three days, with the majority of buyers in attendance hailing from Queensland, the Northern Territory and NSW.
On top of those in attendance, 3795 viewers tuned into the sale via Elite Livestock Auctions, while 123 buyers used the platform from every state except Tasmania, while 24 per cent of the sale had online bids.
Of the nominated catalogue, 155 bulls were IVF born while 12 were embryo transfer calves and a further 60 bulls in the nominated catalogue were products of artificial insemination.
Also included in the nominated catalogue was 467 horned bulls, while 353 were polled scurred and their was 49 bulls that were homozygous polled
In the end, 46 of homozygous polled bulls made the sale ring catalogued were sold at an average of $25,347 helped in no small part by both of the sale's two $200,000 top-priced bulls Fairy Springs Royal Flush 6123 and Fairy Springs Capitalist 6179.
The top for homozygous polled bulls was up from $100,000 at last year's sale, while the average was also up from $21,750.
