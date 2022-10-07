All told, 161 bulls sold for $5000 or less, 233 bulls sold from $5001 to $10,000, 211 sold from $10,001 to $20,000, 79 sold from $20,001 to $30,000, 24 sold from $30,001 to $40,000, 25 bulls sold from $40,001 to $50,000, 16 sold from $50,001 to $60,000, 11 sold from $60,001 to $70,000, eight sold from $70,001 to $80,000, one bull sold for $90,000 and nine sold from $100,000 to the sale high $200,000.