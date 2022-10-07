Queensland Country Life
Wilgunya single penned rams average $2885, while pens of three average $2385

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
Wilgunya Merino Rams sold to a top price of of $4000 on three occasions. Picture supplied.

A $4000 top price tag was achieved on three occasions at the recent Wilgunya Ram sale held by Max and Heather Wilson and family near Dirranbandi, last Tuesday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

