A $4000 top price tag was achieved on three occasions at the recent Wilgunya Ram sale held by Max and Heather Wilson and family near Dirranbandi, last Tuesday.
Due to the expected wet weather, the vendors and agents made the decision to bring the sale forward by two days, to allow buyers to travel to the event.
Overall, the Wilsons offered 80 single pens of rams which sold for a 100 per cent clearance to average $2885,
And while the top price of $4000 was the same money received last year, this year's average was up a healthy $307 on last year's $2578.
The buyers of the top priced rams included Ian Dries, Muroota, St George, who overall finished with five rams to average $2960; Ian Harthog, Somerset, Collarenebri, NSW, who finished with a total of eight rams to average $3125; and Rhett Butler, Uerambah, Dirranbandi, who finished with 12 rams to average $2108.
A total of 20 pens of three rams sold to average of $2385.
Volume buyers were Rob and Anna Diener, Waroona Grazing, Stonehenge, who finished with 35 rams to average $2770. They also added some paddock rams to the consignment as well.
Mr Wilson said this year's ram sale result was the best todate.
"Overall, the results were very pleasing," he said.
Selling agents were Nutrien and Elders with Steve Burnett from Dirranbandi Pastoral Agency doing the auctioneering.
