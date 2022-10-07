Queensland Country Life
Man charged in Emerald court for clearing Carnarvon National Park

By Newsroom
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:10am
The court heard the man also used a bulldozer to clear trees, soil, grass and rocks to create a track just over a kilometre long into the national park. Picture: DES Media Unit

A 63-year-old man used a bulldozer to clear part of the Carnarvon National Park for a track and space to install temporary cattle yards to muster stray cattle, a court has heard.

