A 63-year-old man used a bulldozer to clear part of the Carnarvon National Park for a track and space to install temporary cattle yards to muster stray cattle, a court has heard.
While he escaped a conviction, the man was fined $6000 in the Emerald Magistrates Court and ordered to pay $250 in legal costs after pleading guilty to clearing more than two hectares for mustering purposes.
He also shifted trees, soil, grass and rocks to create a track just over a kilometre long from the park to his property.
An area at the end of the track in the national park was cleared to install temporary cattle yards to muster cattle that had escaped from his property. Waste was also left behind after the mustering.
Departmental officers flying over the national park in early 2021 identified the area of suspected unauthorised clearing and a subsequent investigation resulted in a search warrant at the propert where the bulldozer was located.
The investigation found the man had cleared the area in the national park, which included clearing native eucalypt trees and cycads, and unlawfully mustered 35-38 head of cattle.
The man was aware that his property bordered the national park, but he was unaware he had cleared into the park.
In sentencing the man, the court considered the offending was serious, and the Carnarvon National Park is a pristine region of great importance to the community and home to a number of protected plants.
The court accepted that the man was remorseful and did not intend to clear in the national park, and that he wanted to do the 'right thing' in the future. It also took into account that the man fully cooperated with the investigation and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
Had these factors not been present, a considerably higher fine could have been expected.
The Department of Environment and Science (DES) hoped it sent a message to Queensland's grazing community, particularly those that neighbour national parks and state forests, that activities in the national park must not be unlawful.
Graziers are reminded to check property boundaries prior to conducting clearing on their property and apply for the appropriate mustering permits to facilitate the removal of stock from national parks in an expedient manner.
As the environmental regulator, DES will take strong enforcement action, including by prosecuting people who clear any natural or cultural resources or unlawfully muster cattle in national parks.
