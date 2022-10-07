They may not have a name yet, but a passionate group of cattle breeders are well on their way to establishing a committee for young people enthusiastic about the Brahman breed.
The group congregated at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale earlier this week to establish the committee and hold their inaugural meeting.
One of the founding members Jess Noakes said the national sale was the perfect time to get everyone together and start spreading the word about their new endeavour.
"We're hoping to create a network of like minded young people with an interest in Brahman cattle," she said.
"A lot of the other breeds have a new generation society, so I think a lot of young Brahman breeders found that we wanted to do something similar.
"It's also an education opportunity more than anything, and the ABBA group is always looking for young people to get involved so it will hopefully also act as a feeder into their committee.
"It's been in the works for a little while but we had our first meeting yesterday, so hopefully it'll take off from there."
Ms Noakes said the group wasn't just for those involved with a stud, but also commercial breeders as well.
"It's just for young people who are passionate and want to learn more about the cattle industry," she said.
"It's still very early days so we're just trying to get it out to as many people as possible."
As well as an education opportunity, the group will also provide social benefits for young cattlemen and women, with a few events already in the pipeline.
The group will have a Facebook page up and running in the near future and Ms Noakes encouraged anyone wanting to get involved to check the ABBA channels for updates.
