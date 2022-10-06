Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Collinsville's Fry family of Strathmore Station secure 20 bulls at Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
October 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Fry and Dan Condon of Strathmore Station, Collinsville, are all smiles after securing 20 bulls at this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at CQLX, Gracemere. Pictures by Ben Harden

The high level of new buyers in attendance at this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale was a testament to the quality of bulls on offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.