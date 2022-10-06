Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Duke Islands Pastoral Company farms 200-head of cattle on Marble Island

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
October 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duke Islands Pastoral Company manager David Barnes on Marble Island, with the cattle and ocean in the background. Pictures supplied.

Rarely do beef producers take into account the tides and winds when carting stock to market, but for the Duke Islands Pastoral Company, it's a delicate operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.