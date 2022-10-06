STRONG demand for Brahman cattle helped drive grey bulls top a top of $130,000 twice at this year's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.
Taking to the ring during the first day and a half of the annual three-day sale, 404 of the 414 grey bulls were snapped up at an average of $16,382 and for a clearance rate of 97 per cent.
Highlighting the draft of grey bulls was a pair of $130,000 top-price getters that were knocked down during the opening day's action.
The first of these was as lot 175, Carinya J Ladbroke-It, which sold on behalf of vendors Mitch and Sophie Kirk, Gayndah, to Nobbs Cattle Co, Duaringa.
A 23-month-old son of Carinya Lockwood and out of Carinya J Georgina, the equal-top seller weighed 938 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 151 square centimetres, measured 40 centimetres in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 13 millimetres.
NCC Brahmans stud principal Brett Nobbs, said his operation had purchased bulls from Carinya before and this year's equal-top seller was among the best of them.
"I think the thing that really impressed me was his phenomenal weight for age and growth weight for a not-quite two-year-old," Mr Nobbs said.
"He certainly haa a lot of performance about him while being a really long-bodied bull with tremendous bone and power.
"When you combine that with a really good sheath, a very a soft flesh and his carcase attributes it makes for an exceptional bull.
"He's currently in collection at the moment and as soon as we join in another month or so he will go straight out.
"We've had a few Carinya bulls in the past and it is a terrific herd of cattle that have proven to go on breed and we are pretty excited to use this fellow now."
Mr Nobbs said the overall success of the RBWS sale, which grossed more than $13 million for the 789 grey and red bulls offered, which sold for a combined average of $17,227 was a testament to the breed's popularity.
"There was a bit of negative talk around the industry about Brahman cattle and Brahman content in the lead up to Brahman Week this year, but I was particularly pleased to see this year's sale defied the odds and exceeded expectations," he said.
"It produced an incredible result when you look at the really high clearance and the very strong average that went with it.
"I think it is a bit of a testament to Brahman cattle and the industry as a whole.
Also reaching the peak of $130,000 was lot 266, Capricorn B Sydney, who was knocked down on behalf of vendors Peter and Brooke Williamson, Emerald, to Carinya Brahmans, Gayndah.
The 22-month-old son of Lanes Creek WT Juror and out of Capricorn 1464, weighed 796kg, with an EMA of 135sqcm, a scrotal circumference of 37cm and rib rat fat measurements of seven and 10mm.
Claiming the honour of being the second-top price grey bull was lot 446, Carinya Wickham, which sold on behalf the Kirk family, Gayndah, to the Scott family, Ruan Grazing, Clermont, for $110,000.
The second-top seller was a 23-month-old horned son of Carinya Boynewood and out of Carinya Remedy 15/340.
He weighed 894 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 147 square centimetres, measured 39 centimetres in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 16 millimetres.
The equal top-sellers and a second top price bull were among six grey bulls that sold for $100,000 or more, with the others being lot 48, Yenda V 802, which was purchased by Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville, and John Brownson, Charters Towers, lot 191, Garglen S Wiseman, which was knocked down to Brookston Pastoral, Moranbah and 441, Carinya Darius, which was also purchased by Ruan Grazing for $105,000.
