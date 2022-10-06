TAROOM stud Fairy Springs arguably stole the show at the 2022 Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale by offering two bulls that reached a sale-high $200,000.
Rounds of applause rung out across the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon after the two top sellers offered by the Streeter family sold within minutes of each other.
The two top sellers were part of an overall draft of 375 red Brahman bulls offered at this year's sale, which sold at an average of $18,507 and at a clearance rate of 98 per cent.
The first of the two, and only bulls to reach the $200,000 mark across the three days of selling, was lot 849, Fairy Springs Royal Flush 6123, which was purchased by a partnership consisting of Jamanda Brahman stud, Grafton NSW, and the Kent family, Ooline Brahman stud, Goovigen.
The 23-month-old homozygous polled son of Palmvale Nebo and out of Fairy Springs Gem 5565 weighed 805 kilograms, had an eye muscle area of 128 square centimetres, measured 40 centimetres in the working gear and had rib and rump fat measurements of 11 and 15 millimetres.
Read Also:
Oonline Brahman stud's Isaac Kent said the bull ticked a lot of boxes for the family's stud and the fact that he was homozygous polled was more of a bonus rather than a requirement.
"We thought he was really good in the sheath with a real sire's head and a very structurally-correct bull overall," Mr Kent said.
"There is a real market push for these kind of cherry red coated polled bulls at the moment, so he will work really for us in that perspective.
"However, there is still quite a solid market for non-polled bulls as well, so I think you have to cater for both a little bit.
"From here, he will be taken to the AI centre to be collected and then we will work out how to get the best out of him within our stud and with the Johnson family."
Jamanda Brahman stud principal Colin Johnson said his family was thrilled to have secured the equal-top-seller along with the Kent family and that the 23-month-old would perform well for the Northern NSW-based stud.
"It's been exceptionally wet in out part of NSW for the past 12 months or so, meaning that really sound bulls like this one are more important than ever," Mr Johnson said.
"That really moderate frame coupled with his really good depth are just the sort of attributes we are after and the fact he his homozygous polled is a bit of a bonus as well."
Also reaching the sale's summit not long after was lot 851, Fairy Springs Capitalist 6179, which was purchased by a partnership of the Kirk family, Rockley Brahman stud, Moura, and the Trail family, Elmo Brahman stud, Baralaba.
A half brother to the other top seller, the 22-month-old homozygous polled son of Palmvale Nebo was out of Fairy Springs Jan 5744 and weighed 760kg, with an EMA of 130sqcm, a scrotal circumference of 40cm and rib and rump fat measurements of nine and 11mm.
"His beautiful homozygous polled head was certainly an attraction along with his really nice bone, sheath and good testicles," Rockley Brahman stud principal Ashley Kirk said.
"Overall, his fundamentals were right and being from a renowned stud like Fairy Springs, which has been breeding brilliant cattle for a lot of years he certainly ticks a lot of boxes.
"As well as that, he gives the certainty we need to keep moving forward with polled red cattle."
Elmo stud principal Allan Trail said the bull would now be used between the two studs, which have an existing joint venture in place.
"From here he will go with some of the Picasso daughters and some of the Superb Trail Elmo cattle as well," Mr Trail said.
"We think he is a pretty safe heifer bull that will do the job for us and we're pretty excited to see what his progeny will do."
The sale of Fairy Springs Capitalist 6179 capped off an exciting day for both the Streeter and Kirk families because the Taroom stud purchased the second-top price red Brahman bull, Rockley Esteban, for $180,000.
The 24-month-old homozygous polled son of Elmo Picasso 1023/7 and out of Rockley Miss Jacinta 128, weighed 864kg, had an EMA of 145sqcm, measured 43cm in the working gear, had rib and rump fat measurements of seven and 11mm and was the first bull sold on day three.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.